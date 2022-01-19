Bodies of 3 teens showing 'signs of trauma' found inside Texas home

Authorities in Texas say they are investigating after the bodies of three teenagers were found inside a home.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the three bodies were discovered Tuesday afternoon in the Crosby area at a home on the 4500 block of Wolcek Road.
Gonzalez said the bodies were found to have signs of trauma. The cause of death is unknown at this time as the investigation is ongoing.
Pct 3 & HCSO units are at a scene at the 4500 blk of Wolcik (Crosby area). Preliminary: the deceased bodies of three teens have been discovered inside the residence. There are signs of trauma. Homicide & CSU enroute. I’m headed to the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/gOcHy5x3bd— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 18, 2022