Watch
HometownTexas

Actions

Bodies of 3 teens showing 'signs of trauma' found inside Texas home

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
(Source: KXXV)
Police
Posted at 6:10 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 19:20:39-05

Authorities in Texas say they are investigating after the bodies of three teenagers were found inside a home.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the three bodies were discovered Tuesday afternoon in the Crosby area at a home on the 4500 block of Wolcek Road.

Gonzalez said the bodies were found to have signs of trauma. The cause of death is unknown at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019