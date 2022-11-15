Watch Now
Belton police seeking to identify suspects in string of vehicle burglaries

Posted at 2:51 PM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 15:51:39-05

Belton police are seeking to identify suspects in a string of vehicle burglaries over the past two weeks.

Police said these burglaries occurred on the north side of Belton. Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to call the police department.

