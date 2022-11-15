Belton police seeking to identify suspects in string of vehicle burglaries

Belton police are seeking to identify suspects in a string of vehicle burglaries over the past two weeks.
Police said these burglaries occurred on the north side of Belton. Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to call the police department.
We had a string of vehicle burglaries over the past two weeks that occurred on the north side of Belton. We're seeking help identifying these people of interest. If you recognize anyone in this video, or have information regarding these crimes, please contact Belton Police Dept. pic.twitter.com/Or1q3EuiwF— Belton Police Dept (@BeltonPolice) November 15, 2022