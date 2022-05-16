Watch
Belton police searching for suspects in burglaries, credit card abuse

Posted at 3:32 PM, May 16, 2022
Belton police are searching for people of interest in recent burglaries and credit card abuse.

Police said gas, food, and jewelry were charged to the stolen credit cards.

Anyone with information is asked to call Belton police at (254) 933-5840 or text your tips to (254) 217-6764.

