Authorities investigating human remains found on Texas ranch in western Llano County

Authorities in Texas are asking for assistance in identifying human remains that were found on a ranch in western Llano County.

The Llano County Sheriff's Office said the remains were discovered in April of 2018. The Texas State University Forensic Anthropology Center took possession of the remains for analysis and reported that they belong to that of a White male between the ages of 24 and 39.

"A facial reconstruction was completed by a Forensic Imaging Specialist with the Texas Ranger's Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety," said the sheriff's office. "Keep in mind that head hair and facial hair may have been different."

Authorities said the subject was entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System under #UP17738.

"If you recognize the person in this image and he has been missing or not heard from since sometime before the end of 2017, please contact Sergeant Investigator Bucky Boswell at the Llano County Sheriff's Office," said the sheriff's office.