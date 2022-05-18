Authorities in Texas locate missing teen last seen in April

KYLE, Texas — UPDATE: The Hays County Sheriff's Office said 15-year-old Eunice Aguirre has been located and is safe.

Original Story:

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is searching for teen Eunice Aguirre.

Authorities said 15-year-old Aguirre was last seen on Saturday, April 30, and could be in south Austin with friends.

The time of day Aguirre left her home was not disclosed.

Aguirre has officially been registered in the National Computer System as a Missing Child.

Those with information on Aguirre's whereabouts are urged to contact Det. Brian Wahlert at brian.wahlert@co.hays.tx.us or via dispatch at (512) 393-7896.

Crime Stoppers is also available for anonymous reporting at 1-800-324-8477 or could be submitted to their online tip line.