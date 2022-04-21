Authorities arrest 15 Texas men in undercover operation targeting child predators

Authorities in Texas have arrested 15 men in an undercover operation targeting child predators "who utilize the internet to prey upon adolescent children," police say.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office said “Operation Home Alone" was in collaboration with Texas DPS, the Texas Attorney General’s Office, Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Pleasant Police Department, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

“I want to thank the investigators who participated in this operation for their hard work and dedication to bring this group of sexual predators to justice. These predators are very sophisticated in their use of technology and exploit online forums to target and communicate with children. Parents must engage with their children about their devices and how they use them – and please report any suspicious activity to your nearest law enforcement agency. Here in Collin County, we will continue to do what is necessary to protect our children.”



Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner

"11 individuals were charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor, 4 individuals were charged with Prostitution of a Person Less than 18 years of age, 1 individual was charged with Sexual Performance of a Child, and 1 individual was charged with Possession of Child Pornography," said the sheriff's office.

Investigators were able to seize the electronic devices that were used by the group of men to commit the crimes, according to the sheriff's office.

"These devices will undergo forensic examination which may result in additional criminal charges being filed," said the sheriff's office.

