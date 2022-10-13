Authorities: 3 charged after inmate at Brazos County Detention Center sexually assaulted

An inmate at the Brazos County Detention Center was the victim of a sexual assault over the weekend, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office said three individuals have been charged following a criminal investigation. Warrants with the District Attorney’s office have been issued for inmates Fidel Sanchez, Tavares Lyles and Devin Newton.

"An administrative investigation is being conducted to review policies, procedures, actions, and training to ensure every possible measure is being taken to prevent sexual assault and harassment," said the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said the Brazos County Detention Center is in compliance with the Prison Rape Elimination Act, which establishes federal standards designed to eliminate sexual assault.

"The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office has a zero tolerance policy on sexual abuse and sexual harassment," said the sheriff's office.