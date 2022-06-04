Watch
At least 1 killed in North Texas flash flooding

Source: Viewer
DALLAS (AP) — At least one person was killed as heavy rains caused flash flooding in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The storms sloshed across the region Friday night, resulting in widely scattered flash flooding.

Fire and rescue officials say a man called his family to say his car was filling with water at a flooded crossing over a southeast Arlington creek. The car was then swept from the bridge.

Crews arrived and pulled the man from the car, but he later died at a hospital. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 22-year-old Saniel Antonio Singh.

More than 5 inches of rain was measured near the incident site, the National Weather Service reported.

