AMBER Alert issued for two missing children from Rusk, Texas

RUSK, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for two children last seen on Monday afternoon in Rusk, Texas.

Ashlynn Wells is a 10-year-old girl with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5'2" and weighs about 109 pounds. She was last seen wearing a peach t-shirt, peach shorts and gray and pink Nike shoes.

Desmond Wells is an 11-year-old with blonde hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5'5" and weighs about 154 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue/black shirt, gray shorts and Wolverine hiking boots.

They are suspected to be with 32-year-old Jesse Ray Schmidt. Schmidt has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is approximately 5'10" and weighs about 160 pounds.

They are believed to be in a black 2012 Honda Civic with Texas license plate BNX6155.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, contact the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at (903)683-2271.

