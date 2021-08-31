Watch
HometownTexas

Actions

AMBER Alert issued for two missing children from Rusk, Texas

items.[0].image.alt
Texas DPS
AMBER Alert 8-31
Posted at 8:01 AM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 09:01:17-04

RUSK, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for two children last seen on Monday afternoon in Rusk, Texas.

Ashlynn Wells is a 10-year-old girl with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5'2" and weighs about 109 pounds. She was last seen wearing a peach t-shirt, peach shorts and gray and pink Nike shoes.

Desmond Wells is an 11-year-old with blonde hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5'5" and weighs about 154 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue/black shirt, gray shorts and Wolverine hiking boots.

They are suspected to be with 32-year-old Jesse Ray Schmidt. Schmidt has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is approximately 5'10" and weighs about 160 pounds.

They are believed to be in a black 2012 Honda Civic with Texas license plate BNX6155.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, contact the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at (903)683-2271.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Red Zone Sponsors

Sponsored by

6:01 AM, Feb 06, 2019