AMBER alert issued for 3-year-old girl from Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an AMBER alert for a missing 3-year-old who was last seen in Austin, Texas.

McKenzie Byrne was last seen at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 8800 block of Research Blvd in Austin, Texas.

McKenzie is 3-years-old, weighs approximately 30 lbs and is 3'2" with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and pink/purple pants.

She is expected to be with 37-year-old Brian Byrne.

Brian is approximately 220 lbs and is 6'4" with brown eyes and is bald.

Brian was last seen wearing a red shirt and black basketball pants.

They are expected to be in a silver 2012 Toyota Tundra with Texas plates that read BP70978.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-5000.