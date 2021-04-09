Watch
HometownTexas

Actions

AMBER Alert has been issued for 12-year-old boy out of Gonzales

items.[0].image.alt
Texas Dept. of Public Safety
AMBER Alert 4-9
Posted at 9:59 AM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 11:00:34-04

GONZALES, TX — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old boy out of Gonzales, TX

Aaron McBeth was last seen around 5 am Friday, April 9, 2021, in the 400 block of Village Dr. in Gonzales, TX

McBeth has brown eyes, blond hair, weighs approximately 85 lbs and is approximately 4' 10". He was last seen wearing a gray Iron Man shirt, blue jeans, black shoes with a stripe on the side and a dark blue ball cap.

He is suspected to be will 32-year-old Sylvia Garcia. Garcia has brown hair and brown eyes, weighs approximately 150 lbs and is approximately 5'2".

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call (830) 672-8968 to report to Gonzales Police Department.

AMBER Alert 4-9

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education