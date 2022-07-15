Watch Now
AMBER ALERT: 10-day-old infant abducted by parents after testing positive for narcotics

Coffee City PD
Posted at 8:31 PM, Jul 14, 2022
The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for a 10-day-old infant who has been abducted by his parents after Child Protective Services was awarded custody.

The baby, Ryder Williams, had tested positive for narcotics, according to the Coffee City Police Department. The baby was last seen in Coffee City wearing a sky blue onesie with blue sharks on it.

Authorities are searching for 30-year-old Michelle Wolf and 36-year-old Ricky Williams who were last seen around 12 p.m. at 100 North Broadway Avenue in Tyler in a white truck.

