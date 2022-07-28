Watch Now
HometownTexas

Actions

94 migrants escape suffocation in truck in Mexico

Trucks
Nati Harnik/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rigs belonging to Warner Enterprises sit on the Warner lot, west of Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, May 13, 2009. Werner Enterprises Inc., said it trimmed an additional 4 percent of its Omaha, Neb.-based fleet of over 8,000 trucks in the first quarter, as slow consumer spending and stalled manufacturing activity took its toll on truckers in the first three months of the year. Nearly all major trucking companies reported lower first-quarter revenue and falling profits as the recession continued and shipping demand slid.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Trucks
Posted at 5:27 PM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 18:27:38-04

MEXICO CITY (AP)  — Authorities in Mexico said Thursday that at least 94 migrants had to bash their way out of a suffocating freight trailer abandoned on a highway in the steamy Gulf coast state of Veracruz.

Carlos Enrique Escalante, the head of the state migrant attention office, said migrants had to break holes in the freight container to get out, some apparently through the roof.

Some were injured when they leapt from the roof of the trailer, but their injuries did not include any broken bones and were not considered life-threatening.

Escalante said local residents near the town of Acayucan heard the noise, and helped open the freight container.

A much larger number of migrants were believed to have been aboard and fled after escaping.

But the 94 migrants from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were turned over to immigration authorities.

The discovery of the trailer Wednesday recalled the tragedy in San Antonio, Texas on June 27, when 53 migrants died because they had been left in a sweltering freight truck.

In the southern Mexico state of Chiapas, which borders Guatemala, yet another group of migrants continued walking north and west from the city of Tapachula. The migrants are demanding temporary visas, saying they can’t wait months for slow immigration paperwork in Tapachula.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019