3 dead, 1 hurt after reported shooting at Texas apartment

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Three people were killed and a fourth person was wounded in a shooting Wednesday morning suspected to have come from a domestic dispute at an apartment complex in Arlington, authorities said.

In a statement, the Arlington Police Department said it believes the shooter is among the three found dead in an apartment Wednesday morning, though they have not determined which of them fired the fatal shots.

Another tenant in the complex called 911 about 5 a.m. to report a woman who was unconscious inside a car with a gunshot wound and an apparent bullet hole in the passenger’s side window. She was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Officers went to another apartment, where they found the front door kicked in and the bodies of a woman, her ex-boyfriend and a 15-year-old boy inside. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified them as Christopher Ryan Baker, 36, of Fort Worth; and Chastity Williams, 43, and Damajay Joseph, 15, who lived in the apartment.

Police have not released the identity of the wounded woman or whether she was related to any of the dead.