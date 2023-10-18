Waco will receive nearly $75,000 in federal funding to support law enforcement

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco is set to receive a federal grant to support local law enforcement operations.

Through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (Byrne JAG), the U.S. Department of Justice will award $74,916 to the city for law enforcement equipment and training.

The announcement comes from the Office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), a proponent in urging the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies for full funding.

"The Byrne JAG Program is the primary federal source of criminal justice funding for state and local governments and helps law enforcement agencies make Texas communities safer," Sen. Cornyn said.

"This funding will empower law enforcement to target public safety needs specific to their communities, address criminal threats, and reduce crime rates in cities like Waco."