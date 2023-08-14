Timemap of Vanessa Guillén case up to Cecily Aguilar's sentencing

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — In April of 2020, Fort Cavazos soldier Vanessa Guillén was killed by another soldier on post. Her disappearance and death led to mass outcry and legislative moves across the nation. Cecily Aguilar, one of the suspects involved in her murder, will be sentenced in a federal court on Monday, August 14, 2023.
Posted at 11:00 PM, Aug 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 00:00:13-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.