Wanted robbery suspect still at large: Killeen police

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for an aggravated robbery of a business.

Around 12:01 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to the 3000 Block of Lake Road on reports of a robbery.

Police said the male suspect entered the business with a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money.

Fleeing on foot, the suspect then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said the suspect is a Black male, standing at about 6 feet tall with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, a dark sweatshirt with a hood, black pants and white shoes with a red and green pattern on the sides.

During the robbery, video surveillance shows the suspect wore a dark-colored mask over both his mouth and nose.

He can also be heard making threats to both the store clerk and what appears to be a shopper.

Before leaving, the suspect also demanded all of the store's packets of Newport cigarettes.

Killeen P.D.'s Robbery-Homicide Unit is currently leading this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

Tips are also being accepted via the P3Tips App, available on both IOS and Andriod.

"All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash," Killeen P.D. said in a statement.