Neighborly announces 'unexpected passing' of company president

WACO, Texas — Neighborly, the world's largest home services company, has announced their President and CEO, Mike Bidwell, has died. He was 65.
Bidwell had been with the company for nearly 40 years, starting back in April 1984 when he opened a Rainbow International Carpet Cleaning & Restoration franchise in Arizona. He took over as CEO in 2014.
The company said in a statement:
"We will all miss Mike more than words can express, and we are fortunate to have worked for such an amazing leader who was smart, compassionate, and insightful. He put a strong team together – and in times like this, we stand together to honor him by carrying his vision for Neighborly forward."