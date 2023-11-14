McLennan County woman receives maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for 9 DWI convictions

WACO, Texas — A McLennan County woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday for her ninth conviction of driving while intoxicated.

59-year-old Carin Spencer received the maximum sentence for her crimes, after a jury found her guilty of a felony DWI with two or more convictions.

Spencer's most recent charge was due to a crash on Nov. 11, 2021 in Lacy Lakeview.

According to authorities, she "spent that evening driving to several bars before returning to her apartment complex, at which point she crashed her SUV into a neighbor’s bedroom wall, causing damage to the building and minor injuries to Spencer herself."

"Police responded and found Spencer to be extremely intoxicated."

After obtaining a blood sample, police determined Spencer's alcohol concentration to be .193 — more than double the legal limit.

Spencer also had prior convictions of intoxicated driving from California in 1984, 1989, and 1991.

She then moved to Texas, receiving DWI convictions in 1998, 2003, and 2007.

According to the District Attorney's office, in addition to the maximum 10-year sentence, the judge also found that Spencer used her vehicle as a deadly weapon.

"As a result, Spencer must serve a minimum of five calendar years before she becomes eligible for parole consideration," authorities said.

"Ms. Spencer received leniency from the judicial system for 35 years. She was minutes away from seriously hurting someone this time, and her eight prior convictions show a lack of concern for the safety of others," said McLennan County Assistant District Attorneys, Christian Spendlove and Stephen Yip.

"Ten years is the most justice the law allows us to give her and we’re grateful for the verdict.”