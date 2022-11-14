Man fatally stabbed by business partner at mosque, suspect in custody: Killeen police

KILLEEN, Texas — A Central Texas man is dead after being fatally stabbed by his business partner while attending mosque this weekend, police said.

Around 1:01 p.m. this Saturday, officers were dispatched to the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen building - located at 5600 State Highway 195 - on reports of a stabbing, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Upon arrival, Killeen police said they located a male victim suffering from an apparent stab wound.

By 1:37 p.m., Muhammad Idrees Kahn, 69, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.

Police said a second male was located on the scene and detained.

A preliminary investigation has since revealed that the victim and the suspect had been in a business relationship, and both attended the mosque, police said.

Killeen police said both individuals were inside the mosque when the suspect fatally stabbed the victim with a knife.

This case is now the eighteenth murder investigation for the City of Killeen in 2022.

An investigation into this murder remains active and ongoing.