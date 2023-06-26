Cooling center reopened in Waco through July 2

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco and the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) have reopened a cooling center for residents due to continued high temperatures.

The cooling center is located at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center at 1020 Elm Avenue, and is open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. starting Monday through Sunday, July 2.

The cooling center will not be open on Thursdays or Saturdays.

Air conditioning, bottled water and seating will be provided on-site, and pets are welcome in if they are in a crate.