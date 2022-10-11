Texas man sentenced to 20 years following drug-related death of Fort Hood soldier

FORT HOOD, Texas — A Texas man has been found guilty of distributing fentanyl that lead to a Fort Hood solider's death this spring, Army officials said.

Zytrell Horton has been convicted and sentenced to 20 years in federal custody for distributing fentanyl, according to the Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID).

CID said in a press release that a soldier stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, was found dead in his on-post quarters this April.

A preliminary investigation later revealed that the soldier had ingested counterfeit Percocet tablets containing fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a known synthetic opioid drug that is said to be 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

CID said in a press release that this investigation was conducted in collaboration with the following agencies:

Bell County Texas Organized Crime Unit

Killeen Texas Police Department

CID’s Central Texas Field Office

Army officials said undercover operations were conducted through this collaboration to help gather sufficient evidence against Horton.

CID said in their press release that prior to his arrest, Horton was "a known local drug dealer and member of a criminal street gang."

"This case shows CID, along with our law enforcement partners, is dedicated to bringing justice to those that harm the public," CID Special Agent in Charge Maria Thomas said in a statement.

"CID remains committed to protecting the force, and the public, from the scourge of the fentanyl epidemic.”

Army officials are asking soldiers suffering from addiction to contact their local Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) or call 210-466-0985.

They are also reminding those with information about illegal drug use or distribution that they may submit anonymous tips via the Army CID Tips app.