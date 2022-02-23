Fort Hood authorizes delayed reporting on Thursday due to winter weather

The Fort Hood senior commander has authorized delayed reporting on Thursday due to winter weather.

"All units will cancel physical training and no road guards will man intersections on post during that time period," said the announcement. "Department of the Army Civilians will report to work no earlier than 9 a.m. Soldiers and Airmen will report to work no earlier than 10 a.m."

🔴 Winter Weather Advisory:

According to the senior commander, soldiers may still need to report earlier for mission requirements.

" Contract personnel should contact their program manager for report times," said the announcement. "Emergency essential personnel report as normal, in coordination with their supervisor."

The Fort Hood Child Development Center will remain open for mission essential personnel at 5:30 a.m.

"All other CYS child care programs (SAC and CDC) will open at 8 a.m.," said the announcement.