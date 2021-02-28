Carl R. Darnall Medical Center: Pause in COVID-19 vaccinations March 1 due to shipment delays

FORT HOOD, TX — Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center officials announced a pause in COVID-19 vaccinations Monday, March 1 due to shipment delays.

There will be no COVID-19 vaccinations offered at Abrams gym that day, according to a Fort Hood press release.

Beneficiaries may also receive notification through the TRICARE appointment system, secure messaging, and automated call systems.

CRDAMC said they will announce new vaccination dates and appointment availability when the next shipment arrives.

Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine will not be available on tricareonline.com or through the central appointments line until more vaccine is received, CRDAMC said.

Please visit the CRDAMC website and Facebook for information updates.

