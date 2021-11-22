Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine to 5-11 year olds

FORT HOOD, Texas — The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center (CRDAMC) will begin administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to beneficiaries 5 to 11-years-old beginning Monday.

Vaccines will be given at CRDAMC, building 36065, Wratten Dr. and in Hematology Clinic 1 on the second floor.

The vaccine site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The vaccine will only be administered by appointment. Parents can make appointments online or by calling (254) 288-8888 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Beneficiaries should bring a valid DOD ID card to their appointment.