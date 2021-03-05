Areas of North Fort Hood under boil water notice

FORT HOOD, TX — Areas of Fort Hood have been placed on a boil water notice, according to the Fort Hood Garrison Command.
The notice begins Friday, March 5 and includes several facilities in two specified areas of North Ford Hood.
Buildings in the 57000 block in the vicinity of the Longhorn Air Strip, as well as Shorthorn Air Strip, are affected.
NORTH FORT HOOD BOIL WATER NOTICE
Starting today, March 5, several facilities in two specified areas of North Fort Hood will be under a boil water notice. Buildings in the 57000 block in the vicinity of the Longhorn Air Strip, as well as Shorthorn Air Strip, are affected. pic.twitter.com/OBUvJj0Ron
— Fort Hood Garrison Command (@USAGforthood) March 5, 2021