Menu

Watch
HometownFort Hood

Actions

Areas of North Fort Hood under boil water notice

items.[0].image.alt
Fort Hood Garrison Command
Evvi1LlXcAEivdW.jfif
Posted at 2:51 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 15:51:54-05

FORT HOOD, TX — Areas of Fort Hood have been placed on a boil water notice, according to the Fort Hood Garrison Command.

The notice begins Friday, March 5 and includes several facilities in two specified areas of North Ford Hood.

Buildings in the 57000 block in the vicinity of the Longhorn Air Strip, as well as Shorthorn Air Strip, are affected.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education