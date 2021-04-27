19-year-old Fort Hood man dead after losing control of vehicle, crashing into construction zone

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX — A Fort Hood man is dead after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a construction zone in New Braunfels Monday morning.

Around 7:20 a.m. on Monday, April 26, the New Braunfels Police Department and New Braunfels Fire Department were dispatched to the southbound frontage road in the 5200 block of I-35 North for a single vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they found a gold Volkswagen Passat had left the roadway and crashed into a utility pole before rolling over and coming to a stop in a field off the southbound access road just north of the TA Truck Stop.

Authorities determined the driver, and sole occupant, was dead, and the crash happened sometime overnight and initially went unreported.

The driver was identified as a 19-year-old man from Fort Hood. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

An autopsy has been ordered by Comal County Justice of the Peace for Pct. 3 Mike Rust.

The NBPD Traffic Unit was dispatched to conduct a complete accident reconstruction investigation.

The preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling southbound on the frontage road at a high rate of speed when it lost control in the construction zone in that area.

The vehicle struck both the inside and outside retaining barriers before leaving the roadway and striking the utility pole on the driver's side door, causing the vehicle to roll over.

Authorities say alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

The southbound frontage road in the area was closed for approximately three hours for the crash reconstruction and for the scene to be cleared.

