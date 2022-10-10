Wrong-way driver results in fatal crash, victim identified: Killeen police

KILLEEN, Texas — A 26-year-old woman is dead after a fatal crash on State Highway 195, police said.

Around 6:50 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of South Fort Hood Road in reference to a two-vehicle crash, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers said they located a red Ford Fusion and a blue Hyundai Elantra with "serious damage."

Killeen police said that the driver of the Hyundai was trapped and had to be extricated by the Killeen Fire Department.

Said driver was then airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition, Killeen police said.

Officials said a passenger of the Hyundai was treated and later released at the scene.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Ford - the sole occupant - was transported via ambulance to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation has since revealed that the red Ford had been heading south in the inside northbound lane of South Fort Hood Road, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Police said that it was at this moment that the driver struck the Hyundai that had been traveling north in said lane.

The driver of the Hyundai, Destiny Marie Cruz Lopez, later died from her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.