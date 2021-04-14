Woman dies after jumping out of a moving vehicle

KILLEEN, TX — A woman has died after she jumped out of a moving vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

Around 12:50 p.m. on April 14, officers with the Killeen Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of S. Fort Hood Street and Stefek Drive regarding a body lying in the roadway.

When officers arrived, paramedics were on the scene performing life-saving measures on a woman who sustained a head injury.

According to the preliminary investigation, a silver Nissan SUV, driven by a female driver, was traveling eastbound on Stefek Drive when the passenger, who was sitting in the back seat, opened the door and exited the vehicle while it was moving.

The driver of the vehicle came to a stop on the side of the road and was uninjured.

The victim, identified as 24-year-old Jessica Garcia, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 1:46 p.m. An autopsy has been ordered.

Killeen PD says the investigation is ongoing.

