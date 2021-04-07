Woman dies after failing to yield right of way, causing truck tractor semi-trailer to crash into truck

A woman has died after failing to yield the right of way, causing a Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer to crash into her truck.

Around 12:20 p.m. on April 6, DPS Troopers were called out for a report of a major crash on FM-93, two miles south of Temple.

A 2007 Ford F-150 pickup truck, operated by 27-year-old Franchesca Meghan Novick of Bastrop, was travling north on State Highway 95 approaching a stop sign. A 1999 Peterbilt truck tractor towing a semi-trailer, operated by a 50-year-old man from Lexington, was traveling east on FM-93.

Authorities say Novick stopped at the stop sign but failed to yield the right of way and proceeded into the intersection, driving into the path of the Peterbilt.

The truck driver tried to avoid hitting the truck, but to no avail. The Peterbilt collided into the driver side of the pickup.

Novick was transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple for treatment but succumbed to her injuries. She was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey.

The truck driver was not injured.

DPS says the crash is still under investigation.