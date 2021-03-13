Veteran-led disaster response organization to assist with winter storm clean up in Bell County

HOLLAND, TEXAS — Team Rubicon, a veteran-led global disaster response organization, will join with local and state emergency response officials in Bell, Refugio and Harris Counties this weekend to help residents recover from the severe damage that Winter Storm Uri caused in those areas.

Team Rubicon volunteers will help remove downed trees and other debris from homes in each county as well as help clean up the interiors of those structures, according to a news release.

"These latest clean-ups are part of Team Rubicon’s continuous efforts to help communities in Central and South Texas recover from the storm’s devastation," Team Rubicon said.

Earlier this month, Team Rubicon cleared debris and cleaned up homes in Leander and Georgetown and last month assisted with the demolition of homes in the Victoria area.

“There is nothing more satisfying than a smile and a thank-you from a homeowner we have helped, “ said Oscar Arauco, who will oversee Team Rubicon’s work in the Holland area. “We’re built to serve and welcome the opportunity to lend a helping hand to those in need.”

According to the organization, Team Rubicon serves communities by mobilizing veterans to continue their service by leveraging their skills and experience to help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises.

