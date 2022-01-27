Watch
Temple police warning residents, realtors of rental property scam

Posted at 2:35 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 15:35:19-05

Temple police are warning residents and realtors of a rental property scam being listed via Facebook Marketplace.

Officers were notified about a property for rent on East Drive. The police department said it is not aware of any victims who have been scammed yet.

"Officers learned the potential victim visited the location, contacted the realtor before moving forward with the purchase and realized the home was not for rent," said police.

Temple police provided a list of potential rental scam indicators that potential buyers or renters can look out for:

  • The property owner or realtor does not want to meet you in person.
  • The property owner or realtor wants you to move in immediately, without ever seeing the property.
  • The property owner or realtor asks for rent or a security deposit before signing the lease.
  • The price is questionably low.
  • The listing has many typos or excessive punctuation.
  • There is no tenant screening process.

Anyone who has fallen victim to the scam, or needs to report suspicious behavior can call the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500.

