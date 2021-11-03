Watch
Temple police warn drivers to use caution after multiple accidents cause slowdowns on I-35

(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 9:57 AM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 10:57:43-04

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is warning drivers to slow down after multiple accidents on I-35.

In a tweet, Temple PD said there were many accidents on I-35 from mile marker 301-304.

Officers say delays can be expected on southbound I-35 near exit 303, where two lanes are shut down due to a crash.

