Temple police seek information in Sunday night aggravated robbery

Posted at 2:48 PM, Jan 10, 2022
Temple police are seeking information about a Sunday night aggravated robbery.

Police said officers responded to a robbery call around 9:30 p.m. to the 800 block of North Main Street. Officers learned two armed men approached and pointed a handgun at a victim.

"The males took the victims phone before leaving in a black four-door car with a damaged rear bumper," Temple police.

No injuries were reported, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-877, where callers can report anonymously.

