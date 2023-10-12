Temple police searching for two suspects in home invasion robbery

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department are looking for information to identify two individuals in connection to a home invasion robbery.

On Thursday around 9:53 a.m., Temple PD officers said they responded to a call in the 4700 block of Midway Drive in Temple.

Witnesses told the police that two black males carrying guns entered a residence and left with jewelry and cellphones.

Police provided a photo of the necklace that was stolen.

Temple Police Department Photo of stolen necklace

Police said one suspect was wearing a gray hoodie with orange lettering, black pants and a black mask.

The second suspect wore a torn black hoodie, black shorts, white mask and brown shoes, according to police.

Police said the suspects possibly fled in a red 4-door sedan with tinted windows, with the back windows having a darker tint than the front.

No injuries have been reported.

The case is still under active investigation.

The Temple Police Department is asking anyone with information about this case to contact the department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 for anonymous reporting. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

