Temple police searching for teen runaway last seen early Sunday

Temple police are searching for a 15-year-old runaway who last seen early Sunday.
Police said Marcos Anaya Jr. was last seen around 4:40 a.m.
Anaya is described as 5’8” with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 254-298-5500.
RUNAWAY TEEN: TPD is searching for 15-year-old Marcos Anaya Jr. Anaya is described as 5’8” and 130 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on August 7, 2022 at around 4:40 a.m. If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact TPD at 254-298-5500. pic.twitter.com/37e9uh3qt4— Temple Police Dept (@TempleTXPolice) August 8, 2022