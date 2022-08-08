Watch Now
Temple police searching for teen runaway last seen early Sunday

Posted at 2:26 PM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 15:27:59-04

Temple police are searching for a 15-year-old runaway who last seen early Sunday.

Police said Marcos Anaya Jr. was last seen around 4:40 a.m.

Anaya is described as 5’8” with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 254-298-5500.

