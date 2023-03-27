Temple police searching for suspect after male victim shot early morning

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is investigating an early morning aggravated assault that left one male victim injured.

Around 8:13 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to North 4th Street and East Nugent on reports of a shooting, according to the Temple Police Department.

Police said upon arrival, they identified a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

He has since been transported to Baylor Scott & White, police said.

His current condition remains unknown.

Temple police have since stated there is no suspect at this time.

An investigation into this case remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.