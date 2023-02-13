Temple police searching for aggravated sexual assault suspect

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is actively investigating an aggravated sexual assault.

Around 6:49 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 2700 Block of North 3rd on reports of an assault, according to the Temple Police Department.

(Temple Police Department)

Temple police said the suspect presented a gun and then sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing on foot.

Officials said the female victim was evaluated at Baylor Scott & White.

(Temple Police Department)

Temple police said the suspect was last seen wearing a face mask, jeans and a black t-shirt.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.