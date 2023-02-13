Watch Now
Bell County

Temple police searching for aggravated sexual assault suspect

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
(Temple Police Department)
Posted at 8:31 PM, Feb 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-12 21:31:36-05

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is actively investigating an aggravated sexual assault.

Around 6:49 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 2700 Block of North 3rd on reports of an assault, according to the Temple Police Department.

Temple police said the suspect presented a gun and then sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing on foot.

Officials said the female victim was evaluated at Baylor Scott & White.

Temple police said the suspect was last seen wearing a face mask, jeans and a black t-shirt.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

