Temple police searching for aggravated sexual assault suspect

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is actively investigating an aggravated sexual assault.
Around 6:49 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 2700 Block of North 3rd on reports of an assault, according to the Temple Police Department.
Temple police said the suspect presented a gun and then sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing on foot.
Officials said the female victim was evaluated at Baylor Scott & White.
Temple police said the suspect was last seen wearing a face mask, jeans and a black t-shirt.
An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.