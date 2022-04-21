Watch
Temple police searching for 17-year-old runaway teen

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 12:30 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 13:30:10-04

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police are searching for a 17-year-old runaway teen.

Police said Contessa Patino-Goines was last seen around 10 p.m. Wednesday at her home.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 254-298-5500.

