Temple police searching for 17-year-old runaway teen

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police are searching for a 17-year-old runaway teen.
Police said Contessa Patino-Goines was last seen around 10 p.m. Wednesday at her home.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 254-298-5500.
RUNAWAY TEEN: TPD is searching for a 17-year-old female. Contessa Patino-Goines was last seen at home around 10pm Wednesday night. Please contact TPD at 254-298-5500 if you have info on her whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/L9xpau52ti— Temple Police Dept (@TempleTXPolice) April 21, 2022