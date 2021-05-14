Temple Police looking to identify suspect involved in several vehicle burglaries

TEMPLE, TX — Temple Police are asking for help from the public to identify a suspect, or suspects, involved in several vehicle burglaries.

On May 4, 2021, Temple Police received four reports in the 20 block of Old Waco Road followed by four more reports in the Lion's Park area.

To anonymously report any information about this case, contact Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.