Temple police investigating burglary of habitation, victim's dog stolen and missing

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police are investigating a burglary of habitation, where suspects stole the victim's TV and their dog, Cash, at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of South 25th Street, and upon arrival "they located a victim who said two suspects wearing dark clothing and face coverings pointed a gun at the victim’s face, and forced their way inside," authorities said.

After the suspects stole a TV and the white and light brown pitbull, Cash, they fled in a white truck, possibly a crew cab, with black roll bars in the bed of the truck that was previously parked in the alleyway.

The truck was last seen located between 23rd and 25th Street.

While officers were patrolling the area, they located a male matching the description of one of the suspects, who had an active warrant out of the Bell County Sheriff's Department, according to police.

He was arrested and taken to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center without incident.

Officers located the TV about half a block away from the residence, but the victim's dog, Cash, is still missing.

No injuries were reported and the case is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.