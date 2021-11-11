Watch
Temple police asking for public's help locating missing 74-year-old man

Temple Police Department
Jose Sandoval
Posted at 10:19 AM, Nov 11, 2021
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is searching for missing 74-year-old Jose Sandoval.

According to police, Sandoval was last seen approximately three weeks ago.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Temple police at (254) 298-5500.

