Temple police answer request for assistance in Uvalde

Temple police said it will be offering assistance to families in Uvalde affected by the tragedy.

The police department said on Thursday it received a request for assistance from Uvalde police through the Texas Police Chiefs Association. On Friday, a Temple Police Deputy Chief traveled to Uvalde to assist.

The assistance will provide security for families affected by the tragedy or riding in a two-officer patrol vehicle with local officers.

“As the Uvalde community navigates this extremely difficult time, our department is willing to assist the families, schools and emergency responders in any way we can. We are all devastated by this tragedy,” said Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds.