Temple police: 2 armed robbery suspects on the run, location unknown

TEMPLE, Texas — The search continues for two armed robbery suspects after a late-night incident in Temple, police said.

At 2:39 a.m. this Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of South 31st Street in response to an armed robbery, according to the Temple Police Department.

Police said two suspects branished a handgun, took cash and then fled the scene.

No injuries have been reported and no suspects are in custody at this time.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where one can report anonymously.