Temple police: 18-wheeler crash on I-35 shuts down several lanes

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 6:41 AM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 07:41:53-04

TEMPLE, Texas — An 18-wheeler crash on I-35 has shut down several lanes this morning in Temple, said police.

The incident occurred by Exit 302 and 303, drivers can expect some northbound and southbound lane closures, according to the Temple Police Department.

Drivers in the area are being asked to find alternative routes.

An investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.

