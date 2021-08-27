Temple Fire Station closed due to mold abatement

The Temple Fire & Rescue Station 3 located at 3606 Midway Drive will be temporarily closed for an expected three months.

The facility will be temporarily closed for mold abatement, the city is also carrying out additional renovations scheduled for the building at that time.

“For the safety of our crews and staff, personnel will temporally relocate to a nearby facility,” Temple Fire & Rescue Chief Mitch Randles said. “We don’t anticipate any significant impact to response times as a result of this relocation.”

Crews will be relocated to the Temple EMS station on 2986 S. Thornton Ln. and will be coming in and out of the fire station through the course of the renovations.