Temple City Hall evacuated due to reported bomb threat

Police have evacuated the Temple City Hall Municipal Building due to a reported bomb threat.

Temple police said around 1:50 p.m. officers responded to the city hall, located at 2 N Main Street, to safely evacuate all city employees and guests. Temple police said they have set up a perimeter and are currently investigating.

"An evacuation notification was sent to individuals in the area, and officers notified surrounding businesses," Temple police said.

No injuries were reported, according to police, and the building will remain closed for the rest of the day to reopen on Monday.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.