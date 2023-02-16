TAMUCT raises heart health awareness with Valentine's Day community event

Texas A&M University Central Texas has had its fourth annual "Go Red Day", which was an event to raise awareness for heart disease — the number one killer for both men and women in the United States.

The university held the event on Valentine's Day, and lots of healthy goodies were given to the hundreds of students and community members who came out to the event.

Attendees were also able to get their blood pressure checked, in an effort to stay heart-healthy.

It was a learning opportunity for nursing students like Gabriella Bunch.

“I just think that its amazing they’re able to offer this, because our heart does make our body function,” Bunch said.

She was able to get some hands-on experience and practice with real patients.

“Just being able to make sure that you are able to check your blood pressure and your heart rate is very important.”

Dr. Amy Mersiovsky, Director of Nursing, educated the audience at the event as well.

“Blood pressure control is so important because not only can it increase the risk of strokes, but it can also increase the risk of renal disease,” Mersiovsky said.

The CDC found that about 697,000 people in the U.S. died from heart disease in 2020, and in light of this, Texas A&M University Central Texas is making this free heart health check-up an annual occurrence.