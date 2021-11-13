Watch
Suspects arrested after shots fired at Temple fast-food restaurant

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 10:59 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 23:59:27-05

Temple police say two suspects are in custody after shots were fired at a restaurant Friday evening.

Police said they responded at 8:30 p.m. to the 3400 block of South 31st Street. Officers learned that shots were fired following a disturbance at a fast-food restaurant.

The Texas Department of Public Safety was able to locate a vehicle that matched a description.

"After a short vehicle pursuit, a driver and passenger were taken into custody," said Temple PD.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

