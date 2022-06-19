Suspect wanted in knife-point robbery, bike stolen: Temple police

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is investigating a neighborhood robbery.

Around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 2000 Block of Airport Road on reports of a robbery, according to Temple P.D.

The victim said the suspect had threatened him with a knife and stole his bicycle.

The male suspect is described as having a shaved head and black mustache.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Temple P.D. at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.